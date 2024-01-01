Suspicion of damage to property - AfD citizens' office in Schwerin smeared
On New Year's morning, unknown perpetrators sprayed graffiti and affixed stickers to the AfD citizens' office on Bürgermeister-Bade-Platz in Schwerin. This was announced by the police on Monday. The criminal investigation department has started an investigation on suspicion of damage to property.
PM
Source: www.stern.de