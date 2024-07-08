Too many votes won - AfD cannot fill 120 seats after local elections

After the communal election in Sachsen-Anhalt, a total of 162 seats could not be filled. According to the statement of the electoral commissioner, the AfD alone cannot fill 120 seats. For individual candidates and voter associations, there are 17 unoccupied seats each, for the CDU 6, for the SPD and FDP each 1 seat. The AfD gained significantly more votes in the communal election at the beginning of June, with 28.1% of the state-wide votes. They were just ahead of the CDU with 26.8%. Already in the communal election 2019, the AfD could not fill seats in individual places, such as Bernburg.

Such situations arise when parties receive more votes than they can assume based on their lists. In some cases, individual candidates had not accepted their mandates, according to a spokesperson for the electoral commissioner. With approximately 4,400 seats to be allocated in the city and municipal councils and in the associations, the 162 seats represent an approximately 3.7% share.

According to the statements of the electoral commissioner, all seats could be filled in the Landkreisen and the free cities of Magdeburg, Halle and Dessau-Roßlau. According to communal law, the seats remain vacant until the end of the legislative period.

Election results Communal election Sachsen-Anhalt

