AfD cannot fill 120 municipal seats in Saxony-Anhalt

With 28.1%, the AfD wins in the communal elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The result is unexpectedly high, causing the party to leave some seats unfilled until the end of the legislative period.

After the communal election in Saxony-Anhalt, a total of 162 seats cannot be filled. According to the information provided by the election commissioner, the AfD alone cannot fill 120 seats. There are 17 unfilled seats each for independent candidates and electoral alliances, 6 for the CDU, 1 for the SPD, and 1 for the FDP. The AfD gained the most votes in the statewide election with 28.1%, just ahead of the CDU with 26.8%.

Already in the communal election 2019, the AfD could not fill seats in some places, such as Bernburg. Such situations arise when parties receive more votes than they can assign based on their lists. In some cases, individual candidates did not accept their mandates, according to a spokesperson for the election commissioner.

Out of approximately 4400 seats to be allocated in the city and community councils and in the associations, the 162 seats represent an approximately 3.7% share. According to the communal law, the seats remain vacant until the end of the legislative period.

According to the statements of the election commissioner, all seats could be filled in the statewide Landkreisen and the free Hanseatic cities of Magdeburg, Halle, and Dessau-Roßlau. (Source)

The unexpectedly high vote share for the AfD in the Local elections in Saxony-Anhalt, resulting in 28.1% of the total votes, led to their inability to fill 120 seats during the legislative period, as mentioned in the communal elections report. Despite the AfD's strong performance in the 2019 Local elections in Saxony-Anhalt's Bernburg, leaving some seats unfilled due to a surplus of votes, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) once again emerged as the party with the most votes in these recent Local elections.

Read also: