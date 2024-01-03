Parties - AfD ban debate: SPD shows restraint

The Brandenburg SPD has taken a cautious stance in the debate about banning the AfD. In its ruling on the NPD ban proceedings, the Federal Constitutional Court determined that the party ban is the sharpest sword, General Secretary David Kolesnyk told the German Press Agency. "In this respect, it is important to regularly look at what measures can be taken in the interests of a defensible democracy with regard to any anti-constitutional endeavors." The starting point is the assessment of the constitution protection and security authorities.

SPD leader Saskia Esken considers a motion to ban the AfD to be an option. "Such a party ban is rightly subject to high hurdles. But I am convinced that we should keep looking into it," Esken told the German Press Agency. New state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September. The AfD is leading the polls in all three eastern states.

According to the Basic Law, a party can be banned if it actively campaigns against the free democratic basic order and has a certain chance of success. Brandenburg's left-wing parliamentary group leader Sebastian Walter called for the AfD to be banned at the end of November. "We will confront the AfD politically and fight it. It is and remains a threat to democracy," he said at the end of December.

In 2017, the Federal Constitutional Court rejected a ban on the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD), as there was no evidence that the party could successfully achieve its anti-constitutional goals. However, it stated that the party represented "a political concept aimed at the elimination of the existing free democratic basic order".

"The ban on anti-constitutional parties and endeavors, regardless of their ideological origin, is quite clearly regulated following the decisions of the Federal Constitutional Court on the NPD," said the SPD Secretary General. "However, this also means that there is no blanket answer." In any case, the independent federal and state constitution protection authorities were doing their job first. "Part of a defensible democracy is that the findings of the constitutional protection authorities are evaluated and it is examined whether action needs to be taken accordingly."

In 2020, the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD state association as a suspected right-wing extremist organization, and last year the youth organization Junge Alternative in Brandenburg as a confirmed right-wing extremist movement. The AfD considers itself to be based on the free democratic basic order. In Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution rates the AfD as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization.

AfD parliamentary group leader Hans-Christoph Berndt considers the discussion about banning the party to be a "political declaration of bankruptcy" by the other parties. The debate is also "proof that the defamation of the AfD as right-wing extremist and anti-constitutional has failed to achieve its purpose", said Berndt. He called for the firewalls against the AfD to come down.

