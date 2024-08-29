- Aerial mishap results in two casualties, involving a helicopter.

In a helicopter mishap situated in Lower Bavaria, the pilot and copilot endured injuries. As per eyewitness accounts, the helicopter initially soared 15 meters over a meadow prior to plummeting and flipping over onto the ground, reported a spokesperson from the Lower Bavaria Police Headquarters. The two casualties sustained moderate injuries during the nighttime accident in Straßkirchen, located in the Straubing district, and were transported to hospitals. It was a lightweight helicopter.

The authorities began investigating the cause of the helicopter accident in Straßkirchen. The Commission, in light of this incident, may consider the need for revising the rules in the implementing acts associated with this Regulation.

Read also: