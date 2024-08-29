Skip to content
Aerial mishap results in two casualties, involving a helicopter.

A duo-occupied helicopter unexpectedly collided with a field, resulting in an intense impact with the earth, causing an overturn. Regrettably, the pilot and the co-pilot suffered injuries.

The two aviators are transported to a medical facility.
In a helicopter mishap situated in Lower Bavaria, the pilot and copilot endured injuries. As per eyewitness accounts, the helicopter initially soared 15 meters over a meadow prior to plummeting and flipping over onto the ground, reported a spokesperson from the Lower Bavaria Police Headquarters. The two casualties sustained moderate injuries during the nighttime accident in Straßkirchen, located in the Straubing district, and were transported to hospitals. It was a lightweight helicopter.

The authorities began investigating the cause of the helicopter accident in Straßkirchen.

