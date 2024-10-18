Aerial footage reveals imminent assassination attempt on Hamas leader

For a while now, Israeli authorities have been in pursuit of al-Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. They claimed victory when they found and eliminated the head of the terrorist group in Rafah. A video released by the army hints at al-Sinwar's last moments, taken by a drone.

Following the killing, an Israeli military shared a video that apparently captures the final moments of Jihia al-Sinwar, the leader of Islamic Hamas, in the Gaza Strip. The footage, recorded by a drone, exhibits a masked and dusty man seated on a chair in a devastated building. As the drone approaches, the man tosses a stick toward the unmanned aerial vehicle. The Israeli military identified the man in the clip as Sinwar.

Reports then surfaced, claiming that Sinwar had been eliminated by Israeli forces in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip city. Soldiers noticed Sinwar and two other armed men in a building and attacked with a tank, firing a shell inside. It was only later that they realized the likeness of one of the deceased to the Hamas leader.

Israeli publications disseminated images of a severely injured and disfigured corpse. The identity of the individual was confirmed by Israel through dental records and fingerprints. On Thursday evening, the military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, officially acknowledged the death of the Hamas chief.

There are speculations that Sinwar might have been making his escape to the north at the time of his demise. It's hypothesized that Sinwar had to leave the subterranean tunnels of Hamas, where he had been hiding for weeks, due to increased Israeli troops activity in the region, according to Hagari.

After the confirmation of Sinwar's death, the Israeli Commission released a statement commending the actions of the military forces. The Commission also stressed the importance of maintaining security in the Gaza Strip to prevent future terrorist activities.

Read also: