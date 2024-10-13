Aerial-delivered explosive device immobilizes Hamburg's impoverished districts

The Schanzenviertel, Hamburg's bustling nightlife district, became the center of attention on a Saturday night as a 500-pound WW2 bomb was unearthed during construction works. Consequently, the fire department sprang into action, creating an exclusion zone of 300 meters around the district, urging residents and visitors to relocate temporarily. By midnight, the bomb was successfully defused, making way for the 'all-clear' announcement.

The bomb was found buried at a depth of 6 meters, during an examination of a building site at a primary school, according to fire department officials. The evacuation process consumed several hours due to the presence of a retirement home on the periphery of the restriction area. The Red Cross was mobilized to offer assistance.

Over 2,000 individuals were forced to leave their residences, and were provided temporary accommodation in a local high school, which was accessible via shuttle buses. Nearly 220 people opted for this alternative. Establishments such as bars, eateries, and pubs within the cordoned-off area were advised to shut down operations. Earlier in the evening, the police warned the public on Twitter, urging them to steer clear of the Schanzenviertel or avoid entering it entirely.

Saturdays had an unusual twist in both Hamburg and Cologne, as both cities encountered unexpected bomb discoveries. The heavily popular Sternschanze S-Bahn station in Hamburg, also part of the evacuation zone, led to disruptions in rail traffic even after the bomb was defused.

Meanwhile, in Cologne, the costly evacuation of multiple residential buildings and several clinics due to a US-made bomb found on Wednesday, unfolded. The unexploded bomb was eliminated through a controlled detonation process.

