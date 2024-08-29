- Advocacy Group Pursues More Transparency in Food Costs

Critics are pushing for the establishment of an observing body to enhance transparency due to continued high food costs. The leader of the federal association, Ramona Pop, stated: "Food prices are like an enigma box." It's unclear at which point between farmers and retailers unjustified price hikes and profits are taking place.

In detail, consumer advocates are suggesting the development of a monitoring agency within the Federal Office for Agriculture and Food. This agency would examine prices and expenses at each step and submit an annual report to the Bundestag. Pop pointed out that after periods of substantial price increases, food prices have remained at a high level.

"The federal government needs to reveal the mechanics of food pricing once and for all," Pop urged during the presentation of a feasibility study requested by the association. Greater transparency may unmask shady dealings and protect consumers from exorbitant prices at the checkout.

