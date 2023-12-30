Bundesliga 2 - Advisor: No Schalke offer for Churlinov

Darko Churlinov's possible return to FC Schalke 04 is on the brink. The winger, who celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga with Schalke 04 two years ago and then moved to Burnley FC in England, has still not received an offer. This was confirmed by his advisor Mehmet Eser to Funke Mediengruppe on Saturday. Despite a meeting, the status of negotiations is "currently at zero", said Eser. Churlinov wants to move to Schalke, but "there is no offer at the moment."

Burnley FC, where the 23-year-old attacking player has no future despite having a contract until 2026, have also made no inquiries from the financially troubled second division club, according to his advisor. "Burnley have said that I can look around for possible clubs for Darko. Darko is professional enough. If Schalke don't make an offer, we will have to listen to other clubs," said Eser.

