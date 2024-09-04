Following the agricultural demonstrations - Advised alterations to EU agricultural policy suggested by industry specialists

"More Cash for Environment, Animal Welfare, and Struggling Farmers": EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocates for a substantial revamp of EU agricultural policy. According to the concluding report from the aforementioned strategy dialogue, "The existing framework needs to be adjusted to tackle present and forthcoming challenges." EU agricultural policy, with budgets in the hundreds of billions of euros, is one of the most substantial expenditures in the EU budget.

Commission President von der Leyen expressed during the report's handover in Brussels, "Few sectors are as vital for our continent as agriculture." However, she acknowledged, "Our farmers confront numerous challenges, such as fierce global competition or the catastrophic impacts of climate change."

Özdemir Approves of Suggestions

The expert team suggests that EU agricultural policy should cater to farmers in most financial need. It also proposes incentivizing eco-friendly practices and advantages for employees and animal welfare. Furthermore, it suggests improving living conditions in rural areas. The proposals made by agriculture, retail, science, and civil society representatives are not legally binding.

Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir endorsed the recommendations, stating, "Farmers rightfully anticipate lucrative funding so that their environmental, species protection, climate, and animal welfare efforts yield financial rewards."

Experts: Change is Imperative Now

The team started its operations in January with the aim of creating collaborative solutions for the future of EU agricultural and food systems. Approximately 30 representatives from the agricultural and food sector, as well as science, held numerous meetings. They underscored that change is necessary now. It is also asserted, "The transition to a well-balanced, healthier, and more sustainable diet is vital for a smoother transition."

Von der Leyen announced the strategy dialogue in September 2023. Farmers from diverse EU countries, including Germany, staged protests against EU environmental regulations, primarily against government cuts in Germany, yet EU regulations from Brussels often draw criticism from farmers. Violence occurred during the protests in Europe.

Agriculture was a significant issue during the European election campaign. The reappointed Commission President von der Leyen pledged to present an agriculture and food vision within her first 100 days in office. However, her team is yet to be assembled, so the identity of the future EU agriculture commissioner remains uncertain.**

Additional Information

The EU Commission proposes incentivizing eco-friendly practices in agriculture by providing financial rewards, which is part of their plan to adjust the existing framework. This aims to tackle current and forthcoming challenges in the sector, including climate change.

Farmers are anticipating lucrative funding for their environmental, species protection, climate, and animal welfare efforts, as suggested by the expert team to revamp EU agricultural policy.

Read also: