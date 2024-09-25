Adverse weather conditions force postponement of playoff-bound matches involving Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the scheduled matches between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park were called off due to "the weather forecast and its unfavorable conditions."

Initially planned to wrap up on Sunday, the MLB season now extends into the following week. The postponed games will be played on Monday as part of a standard doubleheader at Truist Park.

The cancellations occur as Hurricane Helene approaches, accompanied by a cold front that brings a slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The convergence of these two elements results in an unusually intense weather situation in North Georgia, as per the National Weather Service's assessment.

This series between the two league rivals was considered one of the pivotal ones of the 2024 MLB season, playing a significant role in securing the playoff spots.

Currently, the Mets hold a game lead over the Braves for the wild card position. Meanwhile, the Braves are just half a game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild card spot.

This week, the Mets move on to face the Brewers in Milwaukee, while the Braves welcome the Kansas City Royals to their home ground.

The opening pitch for Monday's match is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

