Fire department - Advent wreath on fire: 89-year-old rescued

An 89-year-old woman was rescued by the fire department in Munich when an Advent wreath caught fire in her apartment. According to the fire department, the emergency services could already smell burning in the stairwell of the apartment building. As the 89-year-old did not open the door on Tuesday evening, the fire department had to force their way in. In the apartment, the emergency services found a burning Advent wreath on the table.

The senior citizen was rescued from the slightly smoky apartment, the table with the Advent wreath was taken outside and extinguished. The 89-year-old was examined by an emergency doctor and was allowed to return to her apartment after it had been cleared of smoke using a high-performance ventilator.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de