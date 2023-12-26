Skip to content
Advent wreath burns, cat dies

A cat has died in a kitchen fire in an apartment in Osterhofen (Deggendorf district). The 39-year-old owner of the apartment suffered moderate smoke inhalation on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

According to the findings, the man, his 34-year-old wife and their two children were not at home when the fire broke out. They had probably forgotten to extinguish the candles on the Advent wreath. When the family returned, the kitchen was already in flames. The man had tried to rescue the two cats from the apartment and inhaled smoke gas in the process. One of the cats died.

The amount of damage is in the five-figure range and the apartment is currently uninhabitable.

