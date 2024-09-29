Advancement in the battle against the coronavirus is marked by this detailed report.

The federal government is now legally bound, as per a recent legal assessment, to completely repay the nursing care insurance for the extra billions spent during the coronavirus pandemic. The financing of coronavirus tests or the payment of bonuses for care workers should be funded through taxes, as these are duties for society as a whole, according to DAK-Gesundheit's viewpoint, which was obtained by Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

The use of contribution funds for coronavirus measures is deemed unconstitutional, as it constitutes a misuse of purpose. Lawyer Dagmar Felix from Hamburg University contends in the opinion that access to social insurance contributions is prohibited, as this would otherwise use social insurance contributions to fund the general state budget.

Coronavirus tests, care bonuses, and other coronavirus-related measures have resulted in approximately 13 billion euros in additional costs for the nursing care insurance, as per DAK. However, the federal government has only compensated a portion of these expenses thus far. Around six billion euros are still owed, according to DAK and other insurance companies.

Absence of repayment may result in contribution increases

The matter of full repayment is of particular importance because the nursing care insurance is financially strained. According to estimates by health insurance companies, a contribution rate increase of at least 0.2 percentage points will be necessary by early 2025.

This increase could be averted, according to DAK board chairman Andreas Storm, if the federal government fully repaid the coronavirus expenses. "The outcome of our legal assessment is obvious: There was a misuse of contribution funds during the pandemic, which must now be rectified in light of the urgent financial problems," he told RND. "If the necessary financial funds in the amount of six billion euros are provided this year, the threatened contribution increase at the beginning of the year can be avoided for the insured," he cautioned. The traffic light government aims to pass its 2025 budget by mid-November.

