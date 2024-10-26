Advanced cases of avian influenza are increasingly affecting dairy cattle in the U.S.

In fourteen American states, the avian flu has extended its reach to dairy farms, infecting their animals. This alarming development has drawn criticism from a German expert, who laments the lack of effective measures to curb the disease's spread. In contrast, he asserts, Germany would handle this situation differently.

Since the initial detection in March of this year, a staggering 339 cases of the avian flu have been reported in these fifteen states by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) up until Friday. Martin Beer, the vice president of the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI) situated in Riems Island near Greifswald, shares his concern that the disease has yet to be contained. "Regrettably, I do not foresee any immediate actions that could halt this progression," he stated.

The monitoring system is insufficient, according to Beer, who estimates that only a small percentage of the roughly 25,000 dairy farms in the United States have been thoroughly tested. In Colorado, a state known for its rigorous testing, around 60 of less than 300 farms are afflicted. Beer emphasizes the need for increased frequency of transport inspections between farms and stricter measures within affected farms, such as separating or even culling animals. "Insufficient action is being taken from an eradication standpoint," he stressed.

Beer is apprehensive about the continued proliferation of the H5N1 strain, which is capable of infecting humans, with 34 cases reported in the U.S. as of Friday—predominantly among dairy and poultry farm workers with mild symptoms. Thankfully, there is no indication that the virus is rapidly evolving to infect cattle or humans, assures Beer.

Australia Remains Unscathed

In contrast to this situation, Germany would employ a different, more rapid and decisive response, according to the expert. "I cannot fathom this persisting for more than a few weeks before prompt resolution," he stated.

Recently, a study published in the journal "Nature" led by Beer and his colleagues revealed that the virus spreads primarily through milk and the milking equipment, with the animals being infected through the udder. The FLI regards the likelihood of the U.S. variant infiltrating German dairy farms as very minimal.

Over the past few years, the avian flu has swept across the globe like never before. As of now, Australia remains the only country unscathed. In 2021, the H5N1 virus even reached Antarctica, home to countless penguins and potentially hazardous marine mammals.

