- Adult's Playground Unveiled: The Upside Down Debuts

"Flipped-over Trabant vehicle, a Berlin flat turned upside down, or a room-sized board game: An adult amusement park titled 'Turned Upside Down' has made its debut at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. Over 20 rooms and installations are on show, highlighting Berlin's history and culture in creative settings. Visitors can also capture their own images in these settings and share them on social media."

As per manager Hans Plesman, it's not your average museum or photography studio. "It's more like an adult playground," he explained. For instance, patrons can dive into a foam-filled pit, have their snap taken against a Berlin Wall backdrop. Information or humorous trivia are presented through displays. Karaoke sessions are also available.

The concept of creating spaces tailored for social media with a playful twist isn't novel. Similar immersive universes exist in Berlin. Some eateries and cafes now specialize in Instagram-worthy dishes. Plesman emphasized that his goal was to offer a venue where people could reconnect with their "inner child." 'Turned Upside Down' previously debuted in Amsterdam in 2020. Admission fees start at 20 euros.

