Education - Adult education centers: Great interest in finance and saving

More and more consumers want to be well informed on the topics of finance and saving and want to train themselves accordingly. "We are noticing that there is increasing demand for this," said Sabrina Basler, spokesperson for the German Adult Education Association in Bonn. Courses and information events on topics such as investments, inheritance and power of attorney, as well as ways to save money on heating or contracts with energy suppliers will therefore be offered more frequently at many adult education centers (VHS) in 2024.

The topic of artificial intelligence (AI) will also play a major role in the new year. "This ranges from basics such as "What is AI?" to specific applications for work processes, for example," explained Basler. In the area of political education, many adult education centers have events on the 2024 European elections in their program.

Cooking courses, creative activities such as painting, photography or sewing as well as health and relaxation courses remain perennial favorites. In addition to the classics English and French, there has been a trend towards languages such as Japanese and Korean - and now also Ukrainian.

After two years of losses due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, adult education centers see themselves on the upswing again. According to the association, more than 500,000 courses with around 13.5 million teaching hours took place in 2022. This is an increase of 45% compared to the previous year. The number of participants rose by more than 60 percent to 5.4 million.

According to Basler, the overall figures were not yet at the pre-corona level. However, this is expected to be reached again in 2023. There are around 860 adult education centers in Germany.

German Adult Education Association

