Adolescents often struggle with grasping complex financial matters.

Most teenagers and young adults in Germany express an interest in economic concepts, but find the subject matter challenging to grasp due to its complexity. As per findings from the Bertelsmann Foundation, over half of the participants aged 14 to 25 desire a more simplified approach to learning economic news in schools.

The Bertelsmann Foundation also revealed that 53.8% of the respondents showed a general enthusiasm towards economics. Men showed a higher level of interest (63%) compared to women (44%). Education level also appears to play a role, as those with medium to higher education levels expressed more interest compared to their less-educated counterparts.

Desire for more economic education in schools

A significant majority, approximately 84%, believes that a robust economy is vital for a thriving democracy. Nearly 79% likewise express a desire for more economic content in school curriculums. Topics that resonate strongly with this age group include professional development, pension plans, equal education and career opportunities, and work-life balance.

Tobias Bürger, affiliated with the Bertelsmann Foundation, emphasized the importance of making economic concepts more accessible to more young people, not just those who are already well-educated.

Call for more youth involvement

Researchers at the Bertelsmann Foundation consider the low level of interest in certain economic topics might be due, in part, to young people feeling excluded from political processes. Though around 64% of respondents mentioned that political parties' economic policy stances influenced their voting decisions, almost 63% expressed a sense of disregard towards young people's opinions in economic policy-making.

Young people, the study authors proposed, seek more influence in economic policies. Sandra Zillinger of Bertelsmann suggested that political leaders should develop initiatives that engage young people while simultaneously expanding their understanding of economic intricacies.

For this report, the Bertelsmann Foundation collected data from approximately 1,700 respondents aged 14 to 25 through an online survey, as well as conducting personal interviews with hard-to-reach youth populations.

The survey conducted by the Bertelsmann Foundation found that 79% of the participants desire more economic content in their school curriculums. Additionally, in response to Tobias Bürger's call for making economic concepts more accessible, the survey revealed a strong desire among 84% of participants for a robust economy, crucial for a thriving democracy.

Read also: