Adolescents Journeying Solo, Optimal Moment for Immunizations, Frenzied Purchases: Catch Up on Today's Headlines

👋 Hello there to 5 Things PM! With autumn unfolding in the United States, respiratory virus season has officially commenced, and experts insist that October is an optimal time for vaccinations. You can currently secure vaccines for Covid-19, flu, and RSV.

Here's what you might have missed amidst your hectic day:

5 things

1️⃣ Teenage travels: A popular TV star's 15-year-old son and his companion explored various European cities this summer under the supervision of no adults, sparking divisive discussions regarding the appropriate age to vacation without an adult chaperone.

2️⃣ Retirement planning: Are you confident in your savings? Your ultimate comfortable lifestyle hinges not only on how much you save and invest over time but also the income you may be entitled to in Social Security benefits.

3️⃣ Energy conservation: The NASA team overseeing the legendary Voyager 2 spacecraft decided to deactivate one of its science instruments to preserve energy. Despite Voyager 2's dwindling power reserves, NASA anticipates the spacecraft will continue functioning beyond the 2030s.

4️⃣ Allergy season shift: Although spring months are typically associated with severe allergies, summer's cooler weather doesn't imply a respite for everyone. Allergy season has begun earlier and lasted longer.

5️⃣ Brand revitalization: Rejuvenating a faltering organization like Gap is no simple task, but designer Zac Posen claims he's up to the challenge. It appears to be working.

Watch this

A daring rescue: Police bodycam footage captures the thrilling moment a police officer in Indiana rescued an autistic toddler from his neighbor's pool.

Top headlines

• The special counsel provides an in-depth analysis of his 2020 election case against Trump in a newly filed report• A doctor linked to Matthew Perry's death faces charges for conspiring to distribute ketamine• Asheville was considered a climate sanctuary. Helene Duyvestyn shows us precisely why nowhere is truly safe | How you can help

What's trending

🚗 Court decision: A New Jersey couple involved in an Uber accident can't sue the company due to an Uber Eats order, according to a recent court ruling. This is just one of many cases highlighting the complexities of terms of service agreements.

Uncover this

🔍 Basement find: A second-hand dealer stumbled upon an abstract painting depicted an asymmetrical woman in an Italian villa several decades ago. His wife deemed it unattractive, but it was later revealed to be a Picasso worth millions.

Noteworthy quote

🤖 Problematic development: Dockworkers are opposing the transition to more cranes and self-driving trucks transporting goods from container ships, signifying fewer paid Human workers.

Trivia

💸 What merchandise is causing a frenzy due to the port strike?

A. BananasB. BatteriesC. Toilet paperD. Bottled water⬇️Scroll down to find the solution.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Family ties: Actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced his intention to leave retirement and star in a movie directed by his son. Titled "Anemone," the film explores the dynamics between fathers, sons, and brothers.

Positive vibes

🍔 Ending on a high note: To celebrate the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Wendy's is introducing a special "Krabby Patty Kollab" meal. Discover what's featured.

Until tomorrow

🧠 Trivia answer: People have been buying ample quantities of toilet paper as a result of the port strike, generating a sense of déjà vu from the past pandemic.

5 Things PM is a production of CNN, created by the team consisting of CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce, and Kimberly Richardson.

