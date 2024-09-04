- Adolescent Shooting Incident at a Swedish School

** Primary School Crisis: A Pupil Sustains Injuries in a Shooting Incident in Huddinge, Stockholm. The Police are Investigating it as an Attempted Homicide. The Injured Individual is Stable and was Transported to a Medical Facility via Ambulance. A Suspect is in Custody.**

The local council of Huddinge confirmed that both the suspect and the victim are enrolled students of the primary school, which in Sweden extends up to the 9th grade. Initially, the council announced that the victim was injured by a bullet from an air rifle, but later retracted this statement due to the uncertain circumstances.

The event transpired at a school housing approximately 700 students in Trångsund, situated within the municipality of Huddinge, south of the Stockholm capital region. According to police records, it took place in an indoor setting; as per the news outlet "Aftonbladet", it is speculated to have occurred in a school restroom. Several students reported being temporarily prohibited from leaving their classrooms.

Sweden Faces a Violence Epidemic

Despite its reputation for tranquility, Sweden has been grappling with an escalating issue of youth crime, predominantly in the suburbs of Stockholm. This surge in violence has resulted in numerous fatal shootings. Regrettably, more and more youngsters are assuming the roles of both perpetrators and victims.

Initially, the police remained noncommittal as to whether the school incident was linked to the local gang scene. However, a journalist from the Swedish broadcasting corporation SVT reported that Trångsund is seldom affected by gang-related activities.

