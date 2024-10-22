Adolescent detained following discovery of five deceased individuals within a household in Washington state.

Multiple 911 calls about a "disturbance with gunfire" led deputies to discover the lifeless bodies of two adults and three adolescents on Monday, as per the King County Sheriff's Office. Their identities remain undisclosed, but their relatives have been informed.

Deputy Mike Mellis, the sheriff's office's spokesperson, disclosed during a press conference that the deceased teenagers were "young individuals."

Another young person – a girl – sustained injuries and was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. As of Tuesday, she was reported to be in a "satisfactory" condition, according to a hospital representative.

Officials suspect that the victims and the suspect are related, although the precise nature of their connection is under investigation, according to Brandyn Hull, another spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

"It seems this is a family incident, undeniably a domestic violence scenario that involves not only a young man who's now facing serious charges, but also firearms and young men," Mellis commented to reporters on Monday.

Mellis added that the deaths were the result of gun violence and there was no major resistance encountered when the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, as stated by the sheriff's office.

This year in the United States, there have been at least 427 instances of mass shootings, as reported by the Gun Violence Archive. This database, like CNN, classifies a mass shooting as one that harms or claims the lives of four or more individuals, excluding the shooter.

A neighbor expressed shock upon learning about the tragedies.

"I can't stop crying," the neighbor, Lynne Trowern, told CNN affiliate KING. "I keep visualizing the faces of the children."

