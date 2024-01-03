Cultural policy - Admission-free Museum Sunday enters a new round in Berlin

In the new year, many of Berlin's cultural institutions are once again offering admission-free Museum Sunday. The 72 participating museums always open their doors on the first Sunday of the month, according to a statement from the Senate Department for Culture on Wednesday. The first date is January 7.

Workshops, guided tours in several languages as well as concerts and readings also take place as part of the monthly day of action - according to Culture Senator Joe Chialo (CDU), a total of around 1700 events per year. In the press release, Chialo pointed out that the admission-free Museum Sunday is anchored in the recently adopted double budget 24/25, meaning that it is "secured" for the next two years.

According to a spokesperson for the day of action, around 1.5 million visitors have taken part in this cultural offer since it began during the coronavirus pandemic in July 2021. In 2023 alone, there were 750,000 visitors, compared to 550,000 the year before.

Museum Sunday website

