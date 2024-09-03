- Admired universally for his cinematic works.

Daniel Craig, past 007 actor at 56, brought on the charm at the Venice Film Festival. He and his spouse, Rachel Weisz, age 54, graced the event for the debut of his latest movie, "Queer." The film itself was a spectacle.

Craig radiated ease in a beige suit, open-collared shirt, shades, and disheveled hair. His semi-unbuttoned shirt and loosened mane contributed to an easygoing feel, while Rachel opted for glitz. She strutted the red carpet in a long, shimmering sapphire gown, accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace and loose curls, turning numerous gazes.

As reported by entertainment publication "Variety," Craig delivered a remarkable performance in "Queer." Starring in this romantic Italian drama by Luca Guadagnino, aged 53, Craig portrays American expat William Lee in 1950s Mexico City, embarking on a romance with a younger companion.

Rousing Applause for Daniel Craig

The film's passionate love scenes evoked a hearty, roughly 9-minute standing ovation and applause during its debut at the Lido on September 3, Tuesday. Adapted from the same-named novel by William S. Burroughs, who passed away in 1997, the film left the crowd in awe.

An emotional Craig was seen bowing, blowing kisses, and hugging the director, Luca Guadagnino, and co-star Drew Starkey, age 30. From the audience, Rachel Weisz, beaming with pride, witnessed the moment, also touched. Married since 2011, they share a daughter born in 2018.

