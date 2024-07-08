Adler speculates about the future of the DFB team

After the exit of the DFB-Team at home EM, the future of several DFB-Stars is open. René Adler discusses Neuer's chances for the WM 2026, Muller's future in the National Team, and a possible successor for Gundogan's leadership role.

René Adler considers Manuel Neuer's participation in the WM 2026 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada to be thinkable. "With Manuel Neuer, you never really know," said the former national goalkeeper in the ZDF-"Morgenmagazin" about his successor, "I can imagine under certain circumstances that he still has the WM 2026 in mind."

Neuer would then be 40 years old. His contract with FC Bayern runs only until 2025, after which the 27-year-old Alexander Nübel is supposed to take over. He is currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart. As a successor in the National Team, Marc-André ter Stegen is ready. The 32-year-old stood in the squad for three World Championships and two European Championships, but has not yet come into play.

Neuer had announced after the EM exit in the quarterfinals against Spain (1:2 n.V.) that he would take "time to make a decision, analyze everything again, and also have conversations."

Thomas Müller, according to Adler, "read between the lines after the game that it was his last game." Mueller had announced a soon-to-be-scheduled conversation with national coach Julian Nagelsmann and emphasized that he had "probably given his farewell speech."

If Ilkay Gündogan were to decide on a comeback, Adler already has a new captain in mind. "This European Championship has shown that Toni Rüdiger is incredibly important for this team. The way he goes about things, the two-footed battles, the emotion - that would be a worthy successor," said the ZDF expert. In general, Adler looks optimistically into the future. "I believe that some interesting players are coming. We are also U17 world champions, so there is a lot coming."

