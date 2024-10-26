Adjusting to sleep issues following time shifts: What are your options?

Every year on October 27th, the clocks are turned back, a shift many enjoy due to an extra hour of sleep. However, others may struggle with this adjustment, leading to sleep problems. How can one overcome these challenges?

Though some might wish away this date, the night of October 27th will bring about another clock change. While some individuals benefit from the extended nighttime, others may find their sleep disrupted as their body's internal clock realigns. Nevertheless, most people manage the transition to standard time more effectively.

But what if the clock change throws you off? Ursula Sellerberg, the deputy spokesperson for the Federal Association of German Pharmacists' Associations (ABDA), provides insights into handling sleep issues stemming from the time change.

If you experience only mild difficulties in drifting off and staying asleep, Sellerberg recommends maintaining good sleep habits during this period. Avoid taking short naps during the day, for instance.

Activity during Daylight Hours

Another suggestion: Engage in physical activity during the day, preferably outdoors and under natural light. This activity can boost the likelihood of a restful sleep for most individuals, potentially preventing sleep disruptions. If practiced before the time change, this practice might even prevent any issues from arising.

However, if sleep challenges persist for an extended duration, it may signal the onset of insomnia, a medical sleep disorder. Insomnia is diagnosed when several criteria are fulfilled, according to Sellerberg:

Individuals have difficulty falling or staying asleep, or wake up too early in the morning, often describing their sleep as poor.

Sleep disturbances occur frequently over several weeks and at least three times a week.

Sleep issues noticeably impact one's daily life, making regular activities more challenging.

If symptoms of insomnia persist, it's advised to consult a doctor. Pharmacies may also offer over-the-counter solutions to aid in sleep.

Although the clock change can cause sleep disruptions for some, maintaining good sleep habits and engaging in physical activity during daylight hours can help alleviate these issues. However, if sleep problems persist for an extended period and significantly impact daily life, it may indicate insomnia, a medical sleep disorder requiring medical attention.

Read also: