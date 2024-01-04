Rail traffic - Additional train journeys between Winsen and Hamburg-Harburg

Additional trains are to run between Winsen and Hamburg-Harburg from mid-January. This should at least partially compensate for the ongoing problems with the Metronom, as announced by the Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) on Thursday. From January 15, six additional connections will run from Monday to Friday. These are to be operated by the Start Unterelbe company. Due to time constraints, passengers will only be able to board and alight in Harburg and Winsen, not at the other stations along the route.

According to the Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft, Metronom has canceled numerous trips on the route between Lüneburg and Hamburg, among others. The replacement concept introduced was not sufficient to transport the large number of passengers, said Carmen Schwabl, spokesperson for the LNVG management, in a statement.

The railroad company Metronom had extended the replacement timetable, which had already been in place for weeks, until the beginning of February due to a lack of staff. This means that the so-called booster trains will no longer run during peak times. Metronom operates several regional routes - for example between Hamburg and Hanover, Hanover and Göttingen and between Hamburg and Bremen.

Metronom information on the replacement timetable

Source: www.stern.de