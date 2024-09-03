- Additional manipulated vote counts unearthed in Saxony

Following allegations of tampered ballots in Dresden, more potential instances of electoral fraud have emerged in Saxony. As per authorities, there are currently 130 tampered ballots, with 14 coming from two electoral districts within the Radeberg district, situated in the southwestern part of Saxony's Bautzen district. Furthermore, 17 additional manipulated ballots have been identified in various districts within Dresden. Sources claim that unidentified individuals have concealed the existing checkmarks and instead marked the far-right minor party "Freie Sachsen" instead. The State Criminal Investigation Department is now handling the investigation.

Earlier in the day, police disclosed their probe into suspected vote temping. Around 100 ballots in two Dresden districts were uncovered to be tampered with. The State Security Office assumed control of the investigation and allegedly preserved two manipulated ballots. This was previously covered by the "Saxony Newspaper".

The Freie Sachsen party is considered a right-wing extremist movement by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the State Security Office has referred the case of the manipulated ballots to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further examination. This incident of electoral fraud involving the Far-right minor party "Freie Sachsen" could potentially escalate into a major crime case.

