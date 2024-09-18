Additional Hezbollah explosives detonate in Lebanon

In Lebanon, there've been more blast incidents in Beirut and other areas, as confirmed by local authorities. These incidents are thought to be connected to Israel's alleged involvement, and the victims include Hisbollah members' handheld radios, specifically walkie-talkies.

Hisbollah authorities also reported these wireless devices, like walkie-talkies, being the objects of the blasts. Witnesses in Beirut's southern district reported hearing similar noises as the previous day. The port city of Tyre was also said to have experienced such sounds. The alarming situation saw numerous emergency vehicles on the scene, according to residents.

Reuters was informed by an eyewitness that the radio gadgets, not pagers as previously announced, had erupted. At least one such blast happened near a Hisbollah-led funeral procession.

The day before, a significant number of pocket pagers went off simultaneously at various sites across Lebanon, resulting in approximately 2,800 injuries and over a dozen fatalities. Many of the injured are believed to be Hisbollah supporters, a pro-Iranian militia that fights against Israel from Lebanon. The assault's plot has ignited speculation that Israel may have orchestrated the incident.

The blast incidents in Lebanon have affected not only Beirut but also other areas, and the objects of these explosions have been identified as radio gadgets of circular cross-section, often used by organizations like Hisbollah, which are typically made of either iron or steel.

The Blast investigators found that the circular-shaped metal devices, often used for communication in military settings, were the cause of the explosions in various locations, including Tyre and Beirut.

