Adam Sandler presents new film at Berlinale

US actor Adam Sandler (57) will present his new film "Spaceman" at the Berlinale next February. "It is a very special pleasure for us to welcome Adam Sandler to Berlin for the first time", said Carlo Chatrian, Artistic Director of the Berlinale, according to a press release on Wednesday. Together with British actress Carey Mulligan ("The Great Gatsby"), Sandler plays the lead role in the science fiction film, which is due to be released by Netflix next year.

Mulligan is also expected to attend the 74th edition of the festival, which takes place between February 15 and 25. In the"Berlinale Special" section, productions with actors such as Amanda Seyfried ("Mamma Mia"), Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network") and Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria") were also announced on Wednesday.

PM of the Berlinale

Source: www.stern.de

