Adam Montgomery faces sentencing today for murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

A court convicted Adam Montgomery in February for Harmony Montgomery's 2019 murder. The charges include second-degree murder, second-degree assault, witness tampering, falsification of evidence, and abusing a corpse. Court papers revealed these findings.

The prosecution seeks a 56-year-to-life prison sentence for all crimes, according to a sentencing proposal they provided.

We contacted Caroline Smith and James Brooks, Montgomery's attorneys, for a statement.

According to a report from court documents, Harmony was likely killed in Manchester in December 2019. Although her body has not been discovered, a judge pronounced her legally deceased in March due to her mother's appeal. Crystal Sorey made the request to a judge.

Montgomery assassinated Harmony on December 7, 2019, and concealed her body for 3 months before throwing it away on March 4, 2020, according to court papers.

"Despite the defendant's admission that he disposed of Harmony's body, her remains have still not been found, and consequently, she has been denied a proper burial," states the sentencing doc.

Sorey declared Harmony missing in 2021, adding she hadn't seen her daughter since a FaceTime call the preceding spring. Police confirmed Harmony's last sighting was in October 2021.

The New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate published a 101-page report on Harmony's time switched between residing with her mother and being in foster care before a court reviewed and awarded custody to Montgomery in 2019.

The sentencing memo stated some crimes were related to an event in 2019 when Montgomery slammed Harmony "with such strength that it transformed her facial form."

The Department of Children and Families expressed that the document "highlights the considerable responsibility of balancing the child's welfare with a parent's legal right to rear their child."

According to court documents, Montgomery severely assaulted Harmony several times on December 7, fatally wounding her after a bathroom incident.

"The defendant beat Harmony multiple times while driving, pausing at traffic stops several times to prolong the attack. He only ceased hitting Harmony when he felt 'different' and professed out loud that he thought he 'really hurt her this time,'" the sentencing memo said.

The memo said Montgomery could have possibly provided Harmony relief or even rescued her by calling for aid after his assaults. Not opting for that showed "a level of cruelty and depravity" deserving a harsher penalty.

In the two years following Harmony's murder, Montgomery claimed to others, including law enforcement, that his daughter was thriving with her mother in Massachusetts.

Montgomery later devised a "strategy of blaming others for Harmony's claims and injuries," the sentencing memo revealed.

He fabricated a bogus explanation for Harmony's situation and struck his ex-wife, Kayla Montgomery, forcing her to uphold the narrative.

In 2022, Kayla Montgomery pleaded guilty to misleading a grand jury regarding her whereabouts the last time she saw her stepdaughter. She testified against her estranged husband in February and was granted parole in March.

Montgomery had shown no remorse for murdering his daughter, according to prosecutors, who claimed one witness claimed he "admitted to her that he hated Harmony to his core."

"The murder wasn't a swift, spontaneous action. Each time the defendant beat Harmony, he had an opportunity to stop," the sentencing memo stated.

Court papers showed Montgomery's "extensive" previous criminal history, including threatening a teenager with a blade and shooting a person in the face during a robbery, should be taken into account when imposing a sentence.

CNN's Nicki Brown, Nic F. Anderson, and Zenebou Sylla collaborated on this report.

https://scratchthatproblemar.github.io/dying_eclipse/

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com