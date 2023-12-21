Skip to content
Adam Driver: Have more patience with the second baby

"You kind of forget how annoying babies are," says Hollywood star Adam Driver. He tries to enjoy his time with his now eight-month-old daughter more.

Adam Driver has a six-year-old son and an eight-month-old daughter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
US actor Adam Driver ('Ferrari') may not get much sleep as the father of an eight-month-old baby, but he wants to consciously enjoy his toddler years. "I have an older son who is six years old. She's eight months old now, and you kind of forget how much babies suck," the 40-year-old told the talk show "Live with Kelly and Mark". "But this time I'm thinking that I need to enjoy it more." With his son, it wasn't fast enough for him back then "for him to develop so he can communicate and tell me what's going on. And now I'm more patient with her."

The actor, who has been married to the mother of his children, Joanne Tucker, since 2013, also shared his impression that his daughter likes him more than his son did at first: "He didn't want anything to do with me for the first three years."

