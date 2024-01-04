Traffic - ADAC: Return travel wave can lead to problems on the roads

According to an ADAC forecast, the wave of travelers returning home at the end of the Christmas vacations can lead to problems on the roads in the north. Most traffic jams are to be expected at the weekend, the ADAC announced on Thursday.

The Maschener Kreuz junction, the Pansdorf-Sereetz section and the Ratekau junction in the Ostholstein district are particularly prone to traffic jams in both directions on the Autobahn 1 from Bremen via Hamburg to Lübeck. The Fehmarnsund Bridge could also be congested. This is due to construction work.

On the Autobahn 7, there is a risk of traffic jams in the area of the Horster Dreieck near Hamburg and from Hamburg-Hausbruch to Hamburg-Eidelstedt. Construction work is also underway here. There is a risk of delays at the Ellund border crossing from Denmark to Schleswig-Holstein due to border controls.

Although there are no roadworks on the Autobahn 23 (Hamburg-Heide), the ADAC is expecting traffic jams due to heavy traffic.

