Traffic - ADAC predicts a quiet turn of the year on highways

According to the ADAC, the last weekend of the year will be relatively quiet on German roads. The automobile club predicted a "quiet turn of the year on the freeways" on Wednesday.

Due to the Christmas vacations, rush hour traffic will be limited on Friday. On Saturday, however, many people will be on their way to or returning from New Year's Eve celebrations or skiing vacations, which will be particularly noticeable on the long-distance routes close to the Alps.

On New Year's Eve, the ADAC also expects traffic to be quiet, as "New Year's Eve has always been one of the least congested days of the year".

The situation will be different on New Year's Day: Traffic jams are to be expected, especially in the afternoon and into the early evening. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saarland, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, the vacations end and for many winter sports enthusiasts the Christmas vacation begins. In order to relieve congestion on the highways, a driving ban for trucks will apply throughout Germany on January 1.

Traffic jams and waiting times at the border can also be expected in neighboring countries, according to the ADAC in Munich. Anyone wanting to take the Tauernautobahn, Brenner or Gotthard route on the outward or return journey must be prepared for waiting times.

ADAC congestion forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de