Holidays - ADAC expects traffic jams in travel traffic before Christmas

According to the ADAC, the highways around Hamburg and in Schleswig-Holstein will be full shortly before Christmas. Traffic jams are to be expected especially on Friday afternoons after the start of the vacations. There are two imponderables, said ADAC spokesman Christian Hieff: possible protests by farmers with tractors and the weather. According to police reports, farmers with around 50 tractors drove in a convoy from Wedel (Pinneberg district) to Hamburg-St. Pauli on Wednesday evening.

During storms, the bridges on the coast could be closed to vehicles with superstructures. This would affect winter campers with mobile homes, said Hieff. In heavy rain and wind, visibility would also be poor and drivers would have to pay more attention to keeping their distance. This would make traffic jams more likely.

In the experience of the ADAC, construction work on the freeways is traditionally greatly reduced at Christmas. In addition, most drivers are familiar with the major permanent roadworks such as the A7 north and south of the Elbe Tunnel. The volume of traffic will also not be comparable to summer travel. "Traffic jams yes, chaos no" - this is how Hieff summarized his forecast.

After the frost at the beginning of the month, all acute damage on the highways had been repaired, said a spokesperson for Autobahn GmbH Nord on Thursday. Only on the A1 north of Lübeck between Neustadt-Pelzerhaken and Lehnsahn is there possible undermining after heavy rainfall. In order to be able to investigate the damage, the highway will be narrowed to one lane in both directions until mid-January.

