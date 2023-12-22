Construction sites - ADAC expects obstructions in Christmas traffic

The ADAC is expecting disruptions to Christmas travel due to roadworks on several freeways in the north. There are still many bottlenecks on the A1 between Osnabrück and Bremen and on the A7 between Hamburg and Hanover due to roadworks. This Saturday (December 23), the freeways are likely to be full, according to the ADAC. The traffic situation is expected to be calmer on Christmas Eve and the holidays.

On Friday afternoon, traffic around Hanover came to a standstill. However, this is not unusual, said an employee of the Lower Saxony traffic management center: "We haven't noticed any Christmas traffic yet." However, tractor demos were currently causing additional congestion on the roads in rural areas in some places.

Source: www.stern.de