Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbremensaint's evehamburglower saxonyhanoverosnabrückconstruction sitetrafficadacDisability

ADAC expects obstructions in Christmas traffic

The ADAC is expecting disruptions to Christmas travel due to roadworks on several freeways in the north. On the A1 between Osnabrück and Bremen and on the A7 between Hamburg and Hanover, there are still many bottlenecks due to roadworks. This Saturday (December 23), the freeways are likely to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Cars and trucks can be seen on the A100 city highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Cars and trucks can be seen on the A100 city highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Construction sites - ADAC expects obstructions in Christmas traffic

The ADAC is expecting disruptions to Christmas travel due to roadworks on several freeways in the north. There are still many bottlenecks on the A1 between Osnabrück and Bremen and on the A7 between Hamburg and Hanover due to roadworks. This Saturday (December 23), the freeways are likely to be full, according to the ADAC. The traffic situation is expected to be calmer on Christmas Eve and the holidays.

On Friday afternoon, traffic around Hanover came to a standstill. However, this is not unusual, said an employee of the Lower Saxony traffic management center: "We haven't noticed any Christmas traffic yet." However, tractor demos were currently causing additional congestion on the roads in rural areas in some places.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The stalls at the 589th Dresden Striezelmarkt are brightly lit at the opening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

Improvised memorial in Prague.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Search for motives for gun attack in Prague continues

In the Czech Republic, the authorities are still searching for the motives of the attacker after the gun attack at Prague's Charles University that left 14 people dead. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old gunman had committed suicide after the attack. While investigators...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public