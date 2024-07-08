ADAC expects high risk of traffic jams at the weekend

From North Rhine-Westphalia, the second wave of travelers is rolling towards holiday destinations, with many travelers already having returned home. With good weather, many people may also undertake day trips or make spontaneous travel decisions. Traffic jams are also expected on access roads to mountains, coasts, and lake regions.

According to ADAC, peak times at the weekend are defined as Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and Sunday afternoon. Those who are flexible are advised to switch to alternative routes or other travel days. ADAC recommends traveling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Traffic jams are expected on various routes towards the south, such as the Tauern-, Fernpass-, Inntal-, Brenner-, Phyrn- and Gotthard route, as well as the roads to the Italian, French, and Croatian coasts. Traffic is also expected to be heavy towards Scandinavia.

The Arlberg tunnel in Austria is closed. The partly damaged Autobahn 13 in Switzerland is again one-way traffic. Due to the European Football Championship in Germany, there will be increased controls at all borders. Waiting times at border crossings are possible.

According to reports, Berlin is expected to have a large influx of visitors for the EM Final on Sunday. This will manifest itself on the roads, but also at the train station and in public transportation.

Due to the high volume of travelers heading to holiday destinations during the weekend in North Rhine-Westphalia, there's a significant risk of traffic jams on access roads to mountains, coasts, and lake regions. To avoid the risk of traffic jams during peak times on weekends, ADAC suggests traveling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, as these days usually have less traffic. If you're planning to travel to Munich from the Netherlands, be aware that traffic jams are likely on major routes, especially towards the south, due to the increasing number of travelers during weekends.

Read also: