ADAC expects full motorways in Germany by the weekend

Over the weekend, Germany's highways are expected to be busy, according to ADAC estimates. Travelers should brace for heavy traffic and possible disruptions and congestion, a spokesperson said. In August, highways are always busy as many federal states are on summer vacation or nearing the end of their holidays.

On the way home, travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, and the south of the Netherlands are expected. For many people from Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, vacation trips are just beginning.

A first peak has already been seen - at least in Bavaria. Around the Maria Himmelfahrt holiday, many people were on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the spokesperson. This weekend, there could be increased traffic and congestion, especially on "classic vacation routes". In southern Germany, this includes the A8, but also the A7, A93, and A5 towards Switzerland.

It can also get busy in the north, according to the ADAC spokesperson - on the coasts, for example, on the A7 or A1. But many people will also be on the move around major metropolitan areas: When travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia return, "it's always busy".

