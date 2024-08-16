Skip to content
ADAC expects full motorways in Germany by the weekend

Over the weekend, Germany's highways are expected to be busy, according to ADAC estimates. Travelers should brace for heavy traffic and possible disruptions and congestion, a spokesperson said. In August, highways are always busy as many federal states are on summer vacation or nearing the end of their holidays.

On the way home, travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, and the south of the Netherlands are expected. For many people from Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, vacation trips are just beginning.

A first peak has already been seen - at least in Bavaria. Around the Maria Himmelfahrt holiday, many people were on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the spokesperson. This weekend, there could be increased traffic and congestion, especially on "classic vacation routes". In southern Germany, this includes the A8, but also the A7, A93, and A5 towards Switzerland.

It can also get busy in the north, according to the ADAC spokesperson - on the coasts, for example, on the A7 or A1. But many people will also be on the move around major metropolitan areas: When travelers from North Rhine-Westphalia return, "it's always busy".

Given the ongoing summer vacation and the high volume of travelers, Germany's A8 highway, particularly in southern regions, might experience increased traffic and congestion this weekend, similar to the observed patterns around Maria Himmelfahrt holiday. Furthermore, the A7 and A1 highways along the coasts, as well as major metropolitan areas, are expected to be bustling with travelers returning from their vacations.

