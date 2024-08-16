- ADAC expects full highways by the weekend

In Bavaria, the ADAC warns of heavy traffic on roads this weekend. Travelers should expect heavy traffic, delays, and congestion, a spokesperson said. A "strong return traffic" is expected.

Especially on Sunday, Bavaria's roads will be busy.

The focus will be on the highways around Munich and the A8. It will be very "congested" on the A8. "It will be particularly bad there," the ADAC spokesperson said. It could also be busy on the A93. Increased traffic is expected throughout the weekend, but the peak of congestion is likely to be on Sunday. "Experience shows that people wait until Sunday to return," the spokesperson said.

In addition to the extended weekend after the holiday "Maria Himmelfahrt", poor weather is expected: "If it rains, people often drive more cautiously, but this can make it feel like there's more traffic on the road," the spokesperson added. The rainy weather may also cause travelers to return from their holidays earlier.

Despite the anticipated traffic issues due to the "Maria Himmelfahrt" holiday and potential rain, some people might take this opportunity to reflect upon Mary's "Assumption into Heaven" during their journeys. Regardless of the road conditions, it's essential to drive safely and patiently, remembering Mary's spiritual journey as a source of peace and patience on the busy Bavarian roads.

Read also: