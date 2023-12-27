Traffic - ADAC expects few traffic jams at the turn of the year

The ADAC expects little congestion on the highways for the last weekend of the year. Due to the Christmas vacations, rush hour traffic will be limited on Friday, the traffic club announced on Wednesday. For Saturday, the ADAC predicts a higher volume of traffic, as many people will be making their way to New Year's Eve celebrations or skiing vacations. Traffic is also expected to be quiet on New Year's Eve Sunday. New Year's Eve has always been one of the least congested days of the year.

For Monday, January 1, the ADAC expects traffic jams, especially in the afternoon and until the early evening, as the vacations come to an end in some federal states. To facilitate travel, there will be a nationwide driving ban for trucks from midnight to 10 p.m. on January 1.

In Lower Saxony and Bremen, according to the ADAC, highways 1, 2 and 7 are the most congested. This means that there could be traffic delays on the A1 between Cologne, Dortmund, Bremen and Hamburg. Traffic jams are also possible on the A2 between Dortmund, Hanover, Braunschweig and Berlin. Longer journey times are also conceivable on the A7 between Hamburg and Hanover.

