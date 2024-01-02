ADAC does not expect any further significant price increases for petrol and diesel in 2024

Following the recent fall in crude oil prices, the ADAC does not expect any further significant increases in petrol and diesel prices in the new year. The car club hopes that prices in 2024 will develop at a similar level to those last seen in 2023, the ADAC announced in Munich on Tuesday - provided that "no further serious problems or crises arise that lead to a significant increase in oil prices".

The German government increased the CO2 tax from 30 to 45 euros per ton at the turn of the year. According to ADAC, this means an increase of around 4.3 cents in the price of CO2 for a liter of petrol, and around 4.7 cents for diesel.

However, this does not mean that the price of petrol at the pump will automatically increase by this amount. In addition to taxes and levies, crude oil plays a significant role in determining the total price, and prices also vary from filling station to filling station, regionally and according to the time of day. According to the ADAC, filling up in the evening is cheaper on average than in the morning.

