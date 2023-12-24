Traffic - ADAC: Christmas peace on the roads

The Christmas travel wave rolled on for two days - on Christmas Eve, however, it remained quiet on the roads. " Christmas peace has returned" on Germany's highways, an ADAC spokeswoman said on Sunday. "There were no major traffic jams nationwide until midday."

The ADAC also expects quiet roads over the Christmas holidays. The automobile club does not expect the first return trips and more traffic until the afternoon of Boxing Day.

On Friday and Saturday, there was heavy traffic on the roads in Germany, with traffic gridlock over a good 20 kilometers in some places. According to the ADAC, people were traveling from all over the country. They were visiting relatives, on their way to vacation or shopping.

There were long traffic jams on Saturday, not least in the south on the Autobahn 8. In Saxony, traffic on the A72 near Chemnitz was slow. However, there was no major chaos.

In view of the storm and rain, the ADAC warned drivers to adjust their speed and to be prepared for gusts of wind, especially when overtaking. The wind could also be dangerous on bridges.

