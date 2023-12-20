Nicole Kidman - Actress surprises with hairstyle

On Wednesday (December 20), all eyes were on Nicole Kidman (56) at the Palace Verona Theater in Sydney as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series "Expats". And not just because she was wearing a bustier evening gown and making out with her husband Keith Urban (56). No, her hairstyle was particularly eye-catching.

How long will she keep her new old look?

Because the Hollywood star is obviously returning to a more natural look on her head that we remember from the early days of her career. When she was in front of the camera with her then husband Tom Cruise (61) in films such as "Days of Thunder" (1990) and "In a Faraway Land" (1992), she wore a wild, reddish head of curls. She later switched to blonde hair, which she also liked to style straight. She was last seen with this look in November.

But in Sydney, she now posed for the photographers with curlier, shimmering reddish hair. Will she stay true to her new old look? Every now and then in recent years, she has made brief forays back to her former reddish-curly self, but then quickly returned to her lighter hair color of choice.

Her husband, singer Keith Urban, also seems to like her current look very much. The couple, who have been married for 17 years and have two daughters, held hands, looked deep into each other's eyes and cuddled in a flurry of flashbulbs. Kidman had chosen a champagne-colored off-the-shoulder and sleeveless dress with ruffles and a high leg slit to go with her pinned-up curls. Her husband wore a dark pinstripe suit and a light-colored shirt with a matching tie.

"Expats" available from January 26

Fans will have to wait a little longer for "Expats" to be broadcast. The six-part series will start on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2024. It is based on the novel "The Expatriates" by Janice Y. K. Lee from 2016 and is about three American women living in Hong Kong.

Source: www.stern.de