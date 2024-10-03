Actress Reese Witherspoon ventures into the thriller genre of literature, collaborating with author Harlan Coben.

Pioneering actress and media mogul announced on social media platforms on a Wednesday that she's teaming up with acclaimed novelist Harlen Coben to pen a joint thriller.

"I'm over the moon to divulge that I'm teaming up with the #1 bestselling author, @harlancoben, on my first-ever thriller novel!" she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Coben.

"As a die-hard fan of Harlan's work, I can hardly believe he's agreed to co-author a novel with me. Am I the most persuasive person on Earth or is this book idea simply too irresistible?! Maybe both?? I can't wait for you all to dive into it!"

The Academy Award laureate also showcased a sneak peek of the unnamed book slated for publication in autumn 2025.

Coben left a comment beneath Witherspoon's post, writing, "Let's go, partner!"

Coben is the mastermind behind numerous bestselling novels, including "Fool Me Once," which Netflix transformed into a smash hit series this year.

Witherspoon, the host of a beloved book club, previously penned the blend of a cookbook and memoir, "Whiskey in a Teacup," in 2018, along with the more recent "Busy Betty" kids' book series. She also penned the foreword to this year's "Honey, Baby, Mine," a joint memoir by her "Big Little Lies" co-star Laura Dern and Dern's mother Diane Ladd.

This week, Witherspoon included a pre-order link on her Instagram page for her upcoming book, priced at $30 for a hardcover and $14.99 for an e-book.

The as-yet-unnamed tome spans 352 pages and is set for release on October 14, 2025.

With this exciting collaboration, Reese's fans can anticipate a thrilling entertainment experience when the novel hits shelves.Cementing her status as a versatile entertainer, Witherspoon's literary endeavors continue to captivate bothbook lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.

