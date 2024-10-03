Skip to content
Actress Reese Witherspoon ventures into the thriller genre of literature, collaborating with author Harlan Coben.

Reese Witherspoon's forthcoming endeavor in the year to come is likely to spark excitement among numerous book club enthusiasts worldwide.

2 min read
Reese Witherspoon gracefully steps into the Peacock Theater in LA for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on September 15, 2024, on a Sunday evening. (Rewritten from AP)

Pioneering actress and media mogul announced on social media platforms on a Wednesday that she's teaming up with acclaimed novelist Harlen Coben to pen a joint thriller.

"I'm over the moon to divulge that I'm teaming up with the #1 bestselling author, @harlancoben, on my first-ever thriller novel!" she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Coben.

"As a die-hard fan of Harlan's work, I can hardly believe he's agreed to co-author a novel with me. Am I the most persuasive person on Earth or is this book idea simply too irresistible?! Maybe both?? I can't wait for you all to dive into it!"

The Academy Award laureate also showcased a sneak peek of the unnamed book slated for publication in autumn 2025.

Coben left a comment beneath Witherspoon's post, writing, "Let's go, partner!"

Coben is the mastermind behind numerous bestselling novels, including "Fool Me Once," which Netflix transformed into a smash hit series this year.

Witherspoon, the host of a beloved book club, previously penned the blend of a cookbook and memoir, "Whiskey in a Teacup," in 2018, along with the more recent "Busy Betty" kids' book series. She also penned the foreword to this year's "Honey, Baby, Mine," a joint memoir by her "Big Little Lies" co-star Laura Dern and Dern's mother Diane Ladd.

This week, Witherspoon included a pre-order link on her Instagram page for her upcoming book, priced at $30 for a hardcover and $14.99 for an e-book.

The as-yet-unnamed tome spans 352 pages and is set for release on October 14, 2025.

With this exciting collaboration, Reese's fans can anticipate a thrilling entertainment experience when the novel hits shelves.Cementing her status as a versatile entertainer, Witherspoon's literary endeavors continue to captivate bothbook lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.

