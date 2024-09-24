Skip to content
Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney become parents to a newborn daughter.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second baby into the world.

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar event in Beverly Hills, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn could be seen socializing side by side.

On a Sunday, the pair publicly declared on Instagram that they'd brought a daughter into their world, named Mei June Mulaney, on September 14th.

"My heart's blown to smithereens!", Munn typed out, mentioning that their little one's name signifies "plum" in Chinese.

Mulaney and Munn ties the knot in July, previously welcoming their son, Malcom, in 2021.

Munn disclosed that they welcomed their daughter via a surrogate mother.

"I was hit with a range of deep emotions over not being capable of carrying my daughter personally.", she revealed. "Upon meeting our gestational surrogate, we connected as mothers. She displayed such compassion and understanding, I knew I'd found a genuine angel."

She continued: "Words fail me to express my gratitude for ensuring our baby's safety for nine months and making our wishes come true."

Munn was identified with a type of breast cancer named Luminal B cancer in March. The cancer was detected in both her breasts, and Munn's treatment included a double mastectomy.

She's been candid about her experiences.

Munn shared in a Vogue chat published in May that she underwent a hysterectomy the month prior, which she believed would enhance her quality of life but would also mean she could no longer conceive any more children. She mentioned they intended to use surrogacy to expand their family in the future.

Despite their personal challenges, Munn and Mulaney continue to find joy in everyday life, often sharing moments of fun and entertainment on their social media platforms.

Upon recovering from her surgeries, Munn found solace in various forms of entertainment, including movies and music, helping her maintain a positive outlook during her recovery.

