Actress Nicole Kidman takes on a role exploring repressed sexual desires in her upcoming film "Babygirl". Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, this erotic drama includes numerous graphic sex scenes. "It puts me out there and leaves me exposed, I feel fear and vulnerability when it's shown to the world," shared Kidman (57).

Working on such intimate scenes with the cast was sensitive, noted Kidman. "We're all a bit jittery at the moment." Joining Kidman in the film are Harris Dickinson (28) and Antonio Banderas (64), both directed by Halina Reijn. Kidman portrays a powerful businesswoman entangled in an affair with her younger intern, played by Dickinson. Banderas takes on the role of her husband.

Banderas highlights the film's uniqueness in today's scenario, where "political correctness" has led to self-censorship. "We're dominated by our primal instincts. We're merely animals. There's no democratic aspect when it comes to nature."

The film explores the theme of female desire. The Dutch director Halina Reijn mentions that the reasoning behind making the film stems from observing the "orgasm gap", stating that women generally have less orgasms than men. "Pay attention, men," suggests Reijn. "Not you, Harris," she humorously adds.

