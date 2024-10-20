Actress Jennifer Lawrence is set to welcome her second bundle of joy with spouse Cooke Maroney.

Renowned actress, who bagged an Oscar, is expecting her second child, as confirmed by her representatives to Vogue on Sunday.

CNN attempted to get a comment from Lawrence's representatives.

Lawrence and her spouse, Cooke Maroney, a gallery director, are currently parents to a son named Cy, born in 2022.

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Post the birth of her son, Lawrence discussed her experiences with motherhood in a 2022 interview with Vogue, sharing that she considered it "terrifying" to speak about motherhood because "it's so diverse for everyone."

She continued, expressing gratitude for her friends who "were so candid. They were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect immediately. You might not fall in love immediately.' So I felt so ready to be compassionate."

Lawrence also shared that the day following her son's birth, she felt as if "a whole new life had begun for me. Like, 'Today is day one of my life.'”

She added, "I was just so smitten. My heart had expanded to a capacity I wasn't aware of. I include my husband in that as well."

