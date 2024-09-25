Actress Jennifer Lawrence intends to cast her ballot in favor of Kamala Harris.

Famous actress Jennifer Lawrence, known for her upbringing in a traditional family, has now publicly sworn allegiance to Kamala Harris for the presidency. In an interview with People magazine, the 34-year-old explains her decision, highlighting a key factor: "It's the abortion issue that's up for voting."

Lawrence expresses her wholehearted backing for Harris, stating, "I believe she's an excellent choice and she'll go the extra mile to safeguard reproductive freedoms." She encourages others to join her, emphasizing, "We can't let anyone gain access to the White House who aims to prohibit abortion."

Before the upcoming November elections, a documentary titled "Zurawski v Texas," produced by Lawrence, will see the light of day. It recounts the tale of abortion advocates who brought a lawsuit against Texas in 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence's Political Transformation

A staunch advocate for abortion rights and the LGBTQIA+ community, Lawrence wasn't always so outspoken. Raised in a conservative Republican family, she even supported Republican candidate John McCain in 2008.

In 2022, during an interview with Vogue, Lawrence opened up about her political shift. It all started when she watched an episode of the American sitcom "30 Rock." Experiences abroad further shaped her views, leading her to question the idea that wealth wouldn't trickle down to those in need but would instead accumulate among the elite. As a Republican, she pondered, "Why should my tax money fund your lavish lifestyle?" But she eventually understood, "No one likes losing half their salary, but it makes sense for the greater good."

Many celebrities, including those from the film and music industries, have publicly declared their support for Kamala Harris, as seen during the Democratic National Convention in August. In recent weeks, notable figures, such as pop star Taylor Swift and sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas, have publicly announced their backing for Kamala Harris.

Lawrence uses her influence to mobilize support, saying, "Let's unite behind Kamala Harris in the US presidential election of 2024 to protect reproductive rights." Reflecting on her past, she admits, "I once supported a candidate who didn't share my values, but now I know better and won't make that mistake again."

Read also: