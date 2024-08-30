"Actress from 'King of Queens' finalizes separation from spouse after two decades of marriage

Leah Remini, known for her role in "King of Queens," and her spouse Angelo Pagan are parting ways after 21 years of marriage, as they announced on Instagram. "Following 28 years as a couple and 21 years as husband and wife, we've chosen to file for divorce," their statement read. The decision wasn't an easy one, but they are approaching it with optimism, recognizing it as the best move for both of them.

They acknowledge the difficulty of navigating this new phase, but are grateful for their shared history. "We've got a lot to sort out as we transition into our new reality - still connected in many ways, yet separate in others."

In their statement, they addressed the reason behind their split. "We've been a close-knit duo for so long. We continue to celebrate holidays together, enjoy our favorite shows together, and remain a united family. So, the key question is: why now?" Despite their strong bond, their relationship has evolved to something different. They've changed over time, adjusting to roles that no longer perfectly fit them.

Rather than mourning the end of their marriage, Remini and Pagan celebrate its longevity. "From our viewpoint, a marriage lasting 21 years and producing beautiful memories, particularly in the upbringing of our remarkable daughter, is a milestone worth celebrating."

They wanted to be open and honest in their statement, given their previous public sharing of their married life on social media. "We're embarking on this uncharted territory with you all as we venture into the next stage of our lives publicly." They accompanied their announcement with a collage featuring an old photo and a more recent one.

Remini and Pagan crossed paths in a Cuban eatery in Los Angeles in 1996. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2003, and their daughter Sofia, now 20, was born the following year. Their wedding and daughter's birth were both documented in their own reality show.

