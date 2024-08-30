- "Actress from 'King of Queens' ends two decade-long marriage with spouse"

Leah Remini, famous for her role in "The King of Queens," and her husband, Angelo Pagan, who's known for his singing and acting, are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. They've been considering this separation for some time, approaching it optimistically as it seems to be the best solution for both of them, they shared on their social media platforms.

They celebrate the longevity of their marriage and the rich memories they've created, especially during their daughter's upbringing. "In our view, this marriage was a true success," they mused.

They intend to continue sharing their lives, hoping to demonstrate to others that parting ways or ending relationships doesn't equate to failure. Remini and her family have a history of sharing their personal life and career on a reality TV show.

Leah Remini and Her Battle Against Scientology

Remini's journey in the entertainment industry began in the 80s, with her breakthrough roles in various TV shows. From 1998 to 2007, she gained worldwide fame as Carrie Heffernan, the legal secretary in the hit comedy series "The King of Queens," which also gained popularity in Germany, airing on channels like RTL II. She starred in comedic films like "Old School" and "Maid in Manhattan," sharing the screen with Jennifer Lopez.

For years, Remini was associated with Scientology, having joined through her mother. However, in 2013, she publicly left the notorious organization. Subsequently, in the documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" (2016-2019), she shared the testimonies of former members about their experiences with Scientology.

Last year, she filed a lawsuit against the organization, accusing it of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation. Remini asserted that Scientology has failed in suppressing her.

Despite their separation, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan might still collaborate on projects, given their shared background in the entertainment industry, as seen in their work on "The King of Queens."

In an episode of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," she discussed her struggles with Scientology, a theme that resonated with viewers and highlighted her courage to speak out against the organization.

Read also: