Ingrid Steeger - Actress died at the age of 76

Ingrid Steeger (1947-2023) is dead. According to "Bild", the actress died on Friday at the age of 76 in a hospital in Bad Hersfeld, Hesse.

A friend of Steeger's confirmed the news to the newspaper. He in turn had received confirmation of the news from the nursing home where Steeger last lived.

It was reported on Thursday (21.12.) that Steeger had been admitted to hospital with an intestinal blockage. She told Bild that she was being treated with medication and would remain in hospital "until Friday". "I'm not feeling well. I hope for the best," she was quoted as saying.

Fans and friends had been worried about the actress for some time. After suffering a cardiac arrest in 2020, she lived with an implanted defibrillator. In the fall of 2022, Steeger announced that she would have to go into a nursing home after a fall in her own home. Most recently, she was dependent on a wheelchair and is said to have weighed just 35 kilograms.

"Klimbim" made her famous

Born in Berlin, she became famous throughout Germany alongside TV stars such as Elisabeth Volkmann (1936-2006) and Peer Augustinski (1940-2014) in the 70s slapstick series "Klimbim". She was last seen in the Peter Thorwarth movie "Goldene Zeiten" in 2006 together with Wotan Wilke Möhring (56) and "Das A-Team" star Dirk Benedict (78). In 2019, she was still on stage at the Bad Hersfeld Festival.

